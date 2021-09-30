Sharif family hub of lies : Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons and Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that Sharif family is a hub of differences, lies and anti state activities.

He said this while talking to media here on Thursday.

He said, "Sharif family like corruption want justice of their own choice." Misdeeds done during Sharif era were being exposed everyday before the people, he added.

He further said that Sharif family had befooled people a lot but now it would not happen any more.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said, "Shehbaz Sharif gets speechless on his corruption cases of Rs 7.32 billion and Rs 25 billion."