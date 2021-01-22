UrduPoint.com
Sharif Family Illegally Established Properties In Many Countries: Sarwar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Sharif family illegally established properties in many countries: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday said the Sharif family has been involved in massive corruption and money laundering during past regime and illegally established properties in many countries.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif completely failed in providing the money trail during corruption cases till date, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was utilizing all available resources to bring back the absconder Nawaz Sharif, adding it was better for him to voluntarily come back to Pakistan and face the corruption cases.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has legal powers to arrest all those accused who are not cooperating with the bureau.

NAB being an independent institution, was working efficiently without influence of the government, he added.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was trying to pressurize the government to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) which was impossible.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had submitted all details of 40,000 accounts in the same case.

More Stories From Pakistan

