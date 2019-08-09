UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharif Family Involved In Money Laundering: Shafqat Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:22 PM

Sharif family involved in money laundering: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday said Sharif family was involved in money laundering and bought four of its flats in London with looted money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday said Sharif family was involved in money laundering and bought four of its flats in London with looted money.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Sharif family had business interests with Indian businessman Jindal, adding Sharif family had double standards and promoted culture of patronage.

He said shares of Maryam Nawaz in a sugar mill were brought with telegraphic transfers.

He said two thousand people were killed in Punjab in police encounters, adding people were murdered in Model Town incident during the government of PML-N.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would arrest those who were involved in corruption, democracy was being used to protect the criminal acts.

He said Khawaja Asif was an Iqama holder and was getting R1.5 million every month as an adviser from a foreign country.

Related Topics

India Corruption National Assembly Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Business Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Khawaja Asif London Money Criminals Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

High Performance Conditioning Camp for women playe ..

16 minutes ago

2017: Nearly 3 in 5 Pakistanis (59%) continue to b ..

17 minutes ago

PMYAP to launch PM's Hunarmand Jawan Program

47 seconds ago

Nation, govt, opposition united on Kashmir issue: ..

49 seconds ago

Vegetable ghee production decreases 3.30%, cooking ..

50 seconds ago

Three People Killed, 16 More Injured as Bus Falls ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.