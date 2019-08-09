UrduPoint.com
Sharif Family Involves In Keeping Major Shares Of Ch Sugar Mills: Shehzad Akbar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State on Accountability, Barrister Shehzad Akbar on Thursday said that all members of Sharif family were found involved in keeping major shares of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Mariyam Nawaz was holding a lions share of Ch Sugar Mills.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was working on corruption cases without discrimination, he said adding that the institution was also apprehending the culprits behind money laundering and other similar activities.

The NAB, he said was performing its duties without any pressure and influence of the government.

To a question, the state minister said that Yousuf Abbas was not drawing major shares of Sugar Mills, but all the mishandling, he had to face due to Sharif family.

He said that Sharif family had conceived the plan for putting all the burden of corruption and share holding, on Yousuf Abbas, which he added, was totally unfair.

In reply to another question, Shehzad Akbar said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had signed a pact of corruption during their tenures of government, adding that due to which, both the political party leaders had been escaping from the charges of corruption and punishment.

Now, he said both the political leaders including Bilawal Bhutto and Mariyam Nawaz, fathers were facing jail due to massive corruption and money laundering charges. About Sugar Mills, he said in the past, misappropriation and irregularities of funds had been there.

