Sharif Family Leader Of Sugar Mafia: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:48 PM

Sharif family leader of sugar mafia: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the whole nation knew that Sharif family was the biggest leader of the sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the whole nation knew that Sharif family was the biggest leader of the sugar mafia.

In a tweet, he said that Sharif family used politics for promoting their business.

Shibli Faraz said that the lust for wealth remained the focus of their politics for which they misused institutions ruthlessly.

He said on the contrary, Imran Khan's politics was for the rights of poor people.

The Sharif mafia has always exploited the people for their personal gains, he remarked.

