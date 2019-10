(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Members of the Sharif family on Thursday visited the Kot Lakhpat jail to meet imprisoned former prime minister

Mother of Nawaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhter, son-in-law Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and other members of the family met the former premier in the jail. They also inquired about his health.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz workers were present outside the jail.