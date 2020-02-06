Sharif family members would have awarded if they had been in acting: Fawad Ch

(@fidahassanain)

The federal minister says that the grandparents of Sharif family committed big mistake by bringing them to politics instead of taking them to film industry.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 6th, 2020) “Sharif family would have won many awards if they had been in acting,” Federal Minister for Railways Fawad Chaudhary said here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary wrote: “the grandfather of the Sharif children committed a big mistake by bringing them to politics as they all would have won awards if they had been in acting,”.

On Wednesday, former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sought adjournment of his treatment and surgery till arrival of his daughter Maryam Nawaz in London.

However, the apparent scenario reflected that the federal government led by PTI would not allow Maryam Nawaz to go to London to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif. She was allowed bail by the Lahore High Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.