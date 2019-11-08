(@fidahassanain)

The sources said sharif family moved application after Nawaz Sharif agreed to their advice.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) Sharif family has moved an application to the Federal government to remove the name of PML-N supremo and three-time prime miniser Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List for medical check up of Nawaz sharif in Lodnon, the sources claimed.

The Sharif family, in its application, mentioned the bad health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his treatment in abroad. Before moving the application, Shehbaz Sharif consulted the lawyers for thier view about Nawaz Sharif's shifting abroad and treatment in London. The lawyers recommended the application for removal of Names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from the ECL. The sources said that the interior ministry had recieved the application moved by Sharif family. Maryam Nawaz was going with her fatherr to London instead of Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said.

"Nawaz Sharif has finally accepted the advice of his family and suggestion of his doctors for his treatment in abroad," a Sharif family member told Pakistan Point. He said : "Shehbaz sharif will accompany his brother on his way to London,". Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.

They said Shehbaz Sharif would accompany his brother Nawaz Sharif on his way to London. Maryam Nawaz also said that her father should go for medical treatment in London. She said her focus is on her father's health because politics could be done at any time.

The sources said the Hareley Street Clinics’ Consultants had also been consulted for his treatment there in London, especially for the treatment of his platelets issue. Nawaz Sharif was shifted from hospital to home yesterday after his daughter Maryam Nawaz was released on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

The sources privy to the development told Pakistan Point that Nawaz Shari was asked by his brother to stay at least for five months in London for his medical treatment. He told his brother that health was much important than all other things and he should get the best possible treatment at the best possible facilities. They also said that Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, the head of panel constituted for the treatment of former Prime Minister, also advised Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment, especially for treatment of platelets level.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently at his Jati Umra home secured his bail from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively. His daughter Maryam Nawaz is also with him in their Jati Umra residence after her release in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

Earlier, the sources said that Sharif brothers to fly abroad but they do it in a way so that they could avoid the impression of deal with the PTI’s government.