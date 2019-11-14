UrduPoint.com
Sharif Family Not To Do Politics On Nawaz's Health: Chan

Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said the Sharif family should not play politics on the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health issue.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment but he had to submit indemnity bonds, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said, "I have categorically told in the cabinet meeting to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment."He prayed Allah Almighty for early health recovery of Nawaz Sharif and stated that there was no harm to pay surety bonds. Nawaz Sharif was convicted person, he said and questioned that how he could go to abroad without guarantee.

