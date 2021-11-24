Sharif family playing tactics to delay court cases: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said Sharif family was playing tactics to delay the court cases.

Sharif family was using all tactics to defer the hearing of Islamabad High Court, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Maryam Nawaz, he said, would have to face forgery case on Calibri font. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a history of attacks on the judiciary as a pressure tactics.

Removing family lawyers by the PML-N was aimed at avoiding court hearings, he said adding the main character of this drama was sitting in London.

Replying to a question, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said all the institutions were working independently and the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was standing behind the national institutions.

To another question about judges audio clips, he said Sharif family's drama on fake audio clips and Rana Shamim episode had flopped.

Commenting on Fazalur Rehman, he said the leader of Pakistan Democratic Movement had become disappointed because he was not the part of the parliament.