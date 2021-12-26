UrduPoint.com

Sharif Family Premeditated Attack On Judiciary: Shahzad Akbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 04:10 PM

Sharif family premeditated attack on judiciary: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that Sharif family premeditated attack on judiciary to hamper and influence proceedings.

Shahzad Akbar, in a tweet, said that it has also been revealed that Nawaz Sharif had Rana Shamim sign the shady affidavit in his presence in office.

He further said that the big question now is who gave the questionable affidavit to the journalist as Rana Shamim said that it was in a safe.

