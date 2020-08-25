UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharif Family Promoted Culture Of Fraud In Country: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Sharif family promoted culture of fraud in country: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and members of Sharif family promoted the culture of fraud in the country and had played gimmicks with the nation.

Talking to a private channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were capable to hoodwink the nation. The people were facing poverty and unemployment in the country because of the corrupt practices done by PML-N leaders, he added.

He said people had voted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to carry out accountability process to eliminate menace of corruption.

To a question, he said, whenever Maryam Nawaz was asked to reply of her father's fake medical reports, she started hurling attacks on PTI members.

He said that PTI government had introduced the low cost housing schemes for lower echelon groups besides initiating "Ehsaas programme" to alleviate poverty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

56 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

44 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

45 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

45 minutes ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

40 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.