Sharif family promoted culture of fraud in country: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and members of Sharif family promoted the culture of fraud in the country and had played gimmicks with the nation.

Talking to a private channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were capable to hoodwink the nation. The people were facing poverty and unemployment in the country because of the corrupt practices done by PML-N leaders, he added.

He said people had voted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to carry out accountability process to eliminate menace of corruption.

To a question, he said, whenever Maryam Nawaz was asked to reply of her father's fake medical reports, she started hurling attacks on PTI members.

He said that PTI government had introduced the low cost housing schemes for lower echelon groups besides initiating "Ehsaas programme" to alleviate poverty.