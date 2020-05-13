‘Sharif family registered companies in the names of employees, transferred millions’

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Sharif family transferred billions of rupees in the accounts of their poor employees and maintained their accounts with ‘black-money’, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar said here on Wednesday.

“The black money was sent abroad through Hundi Hawala and then was brought back through other means,” said Shahzad Akbar, adding that a company was made in the name of Feed Mills employee and millions of rupees were transferred through his account.

Shahzad Akbar said Shehbaz Sharif said he was not responsible for affairs of his children but the money was transferred into the accounts of those people who never went to Karachi.

“Shehbaz Sharif is back from London and truth should come out before the public,” said the Special Assistant. He further said that they (Sharifs) were repeatedly saying that they did nothing but evidences of their corruption had come on record.

“We found dozens of companies which were registered in the Names of their [Sharifs] employees,” said Shehzad Akbar, adding that Nisar Trading Company was established in the name of Rashid Karamat Masih who was employee with Sharif Feed Mills.

“Heavy amount of Rs. 425 million was transferred through his account,” he claimed. The Special Assistant who was addressing a press conference at Press Information Department said that Hayat Limited Company was established in the name of another employee Ghaidar Hayat who was working with Sharif’s Power Limited company located in Chiniot.

He also claimed that Rs. 475 millions were transferred through the accounts of New Supper General and Fine companies. He went on to say that Khan Trading Company was made with the name of Gulzar Ahmad—the father of another employee Shakeel Ahmad who was associated with Ramazan Sugar Mills.

Shehzad Akbar also claimed that Maqsood & Co was registered in the name of Malik Maqsood Ahmad who was peon with Shehbaz Sharif Group’s head office and Rs 1500 million amount was transferred through his account.

He stated millions of rupees were transferred through another man namely Azhar who was employee with Ramazan sugar Mills. “The amounts were withdrawn from the account as per need,” he added.