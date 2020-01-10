Sharif family spent billions on its publicity: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday said the Sharif family, especially Shehbaz Sharif, spent billions of rupees on their personal publicity, but paid no attention to subjects falling under provincial jurisdiction after the 18th Amendment passage, especially the Press Laws.

Presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) office, he directed the department to complete recruitment process on vacant posts on a priority basis.

He also ordered for formation of a four-member committee to arrange workshops and seminars on responsible reporting and for promotion of positive attitude. The committee would submit its recommendations in this regard after a week.

Fayyaz also directed all divisional directors to provide a complete list of dummy newspapers operating at local level.

He said no newspaper or institution would be allowed to malign the dignity and self-respect of any government, opposition or private individual or institution.