UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharif Family Spent Billions On Its Publicity: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:32 PM

Sharif family spent billions on its publicity: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday said the Sharif family, especially Shehbaz Sharif, spent billions of rupees on their personal publicity, but paid no attention to subjects falling under provincial jurisdiction after the 18th Amendment passage, especially the Press Laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday said the Sharif family, especially Shehbaz Sharif, spent billions of rupees on their personal publicity, but paid no attention to subjects falling under provincial jurisdiction after the 18th Amendment passage, especially the Press Laws.

Presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) office, he directed the department to complete recruitment process on vacant posts on a priority basis.

He also ordered for formation of a four-member committee to arrange workshops and seminars on responsible reporting and for promotion of positive attitude. The committee would submit its recommendations in this regard after a week.

Fayyaz also directed all divisional directors to provide a complete list of dummy newspapers operating at local level.

He said no newspaper or institution would be allowed to malign the dignity and self-respect of any government, opposition or private individual or institution.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Punjab Family All Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawa ..

60 minutes ago

Efforts on to end sense of deprivation amongst min ..

3 minutes ago

Australian goalkeeper Ryan pledges cash for bushfi ..

3 minutes ago

Dolphin Squad responded to 4,330 calls of Rescue 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Female presenter wins equal pay claim against BBC

3 minutes ago

Croatian Gov't Wants Council of EU to Start Access ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.