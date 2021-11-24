UrduPoint.com

Sharif Family Trying To Pressurize Judiciary Through Audio Clips: Faisal Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:33 PM

Sharif family trying to pressurize judiciary through audio clips: Faisal Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Sharif family was trying to pressurize the judiciary through fake audio clips

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Sharif family was trying to pressurize the judiciary through fake audio clips.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all conspiracies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be failed against the democratic government and national institutions.

Senator Vawda expressed that Nawaz Sharif and Maryum Nawaz both were convicted.

He said it was the high time to change the system of the country but some powerful elements were trying to influence on the national institutions with different tactics.

Sharif family was propagating negative and Indian narrative against the national institutions for the sake of their vested interests but they would not succeed in their narrow approach, he added.

He said the incumbent government was taking various steps to make all institutions more powerful so that they could work freely without any political pressure.

He said it was the historic practice of Sharif family to misuse and pressurize the national institutions for its interests.

Faisal questioned that in which capacity Maryum Nawaz banned the advertisements of some media outlets?He said the former prime minister was sitting abroad and addressing the public gatherings, but not coming back to face the corruption charges.

Nawaz Sharif was enjoying self-exile and living luxurious life, he said adding he (Nawaz) could not befool the people anymore on false medical reports.

