UrduPoint.com

Sharif Family Trying To Promote Lawlessness, Playing Tactics For Delaying Cases: Shahzad Akbar

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Sharif family trying to promote lawlessness, playing tactics for delaying cases: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Sharif family was trying to promote lawlessness in the country through different tactics.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had an old practice to influence judiciary for gaining personal interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The planning to target the judiciary was made from London, he alleged. The court would hear the case of Maryam Nawaz on November 17 and the PML-N, was playing tactics to get delay in the cases, he observed.

He said Sharif family could not provide evidence of apartments in London and added it had used the electronic and print media for publishing news regarding acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif.

No money trail had been given so far for purchasing flats in London, he lamented.

Replying to a question, he said accountability process would continue without discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Money November Muslim Family Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

15 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

15 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

15 minutes ago
 'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy relia ..

'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy reliance on USD, bring down trade d ..

15 minutes ago
 Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Natur ..

Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Nature of US Drills in Black Sea - ..

15 minutes ago
 Over 45,000 children released from detention world ..

Over 45,000 children released from detention worldwide during COVID pandemic: UN ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.