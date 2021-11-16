Sharif family trying to promote lawlessness, playing tactics for delaying cases: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Sharif family was trying to promote lawlessness in the country through different tactics.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had an old practice to influence judiciary for gaining personal interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The planning to target the judiciary was made from London, he alleged. The court would hear the case of Maryam Nawaz on November 17 and the PML-N, was playing tactics to get delay in the cases, he observed.

He said Sharif family could not provide evidence of apartments in London and added it had used the electronic and print media for publishing news regarding acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif.

No money trail had been given so far for purchasing flats in London, he lamented.

Replying to a question, he said accountability process would continue without discrimination.