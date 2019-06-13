Sharif family,PML-N leaders meet Nawaz Sharif in Jail

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Members of the Sharif family and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Leaders of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, her mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar met Nawaz Sharif.

Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Snaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Nehal Hashmi and others also held meeting with the former premier.

Meanwhile, a number of the PML-N workers were also present outside the jail.

