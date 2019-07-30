UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharif Family's Sugar Mills Unable To Pay Dues To Sugarcane Growers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

Sharif family's sugar mills unable to pay dues to sugarcane growers

Despite the clear directions of Supreme Court (SC), three sugar mills of Sharif family unable to pay the due of sugarcane growers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Despite the clear directions of Supreme Court (SC), three sugar mills of Sharif family unable to pay the due of sugarcane growers.Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif is on the top in defaulter sugar mills with Rs1.5b not paid to the sugarcane owners.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed sugar mill owners to pay all outstanding dues to sugarcane growers by July 30.Court also mentioned that if the amount not paid, action would be taken as per Punjab Land Revenue Act.The total dues Ramzan Sugar have to clear Rs 580m, Al Arabiya mills owned by Shahbaz Sharif has to pay Rs 390m.A mill owned by PPP leader Zaka Ashraf has also not paid an amount of Rs 880m to farmers, Sugarcane growers had expressed concern over the government's failure to implement the SC's order regarding payment of the sugarcane price to the farmers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Supreme Court Punjab Zaka Ashraf Price July Family All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

NOC requirement for missing persons camps, unjust

14 minutes ago

Evra reveals row with United chief Woodward

2 minutes ago

CTO briefs NAB on financial, administrative matter ..

2 minutes ago

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza appointed as PAF Spo ..

2 minutes ago

AJK vehemently condemns Indian aggressive posture ..

2 minutes ago

Essential food items supply to Utility Stores rest ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.