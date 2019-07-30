(@imziishan)

Despite the clear directions of Supreme Court (SC), three sugar mills of Sharif family unable to pay the due of sugarcane growers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Despite the clear directions of Supreme Court (SC), three sugar mills of Sharif family unable to pay the due of sugarcane growers.Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif is on the top in defaulter sugar mills with Rs1.5b not paid to the sugarcane owners.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed sugar mill owners to pay all outstanding dues to sugarcane growers by July 30.Court also mentioned that if the amount not paid, action would be taken as per Punjab Land Revenue Act.The total dues Ramzan Sugar have to clear Rs 580m, Al Arabiya mills owned by Shahbaz Sharif has to pay Rs 390m.A mill owned by PPP leader Zaka Ashraf has also not paid an amount of Rs 880m to farmers, Sugarcane growers had expressed concern over the government's failure to implement the SC's order regarding payment of the sugarcane price to the farmers.