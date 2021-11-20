UrduPoint.com

Sharif Group's Mega Money Laundering Being Investigated: FIA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

A spokesman for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore said on Saturday that investigation is being carried out against mega money laundering by Sharif Group

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A spokesman for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore said on Saturday that investigation is being carried out against mega money laundering by Sharif Group.

He said that Sugar Investigation Team headed by CO Anti-Corruption and Director Lahore is investigating the said case with utmost diligence and hard work.

According to the spokesman, the sugar team reviewed more than 17,000 credit transactions (Rs. 16 billion) which had been carried out from 2008 to 2018 through secret accounts of peons and clerks of Sharif Group (Sharif family). In which, he added, solid documentary evidence has been found regarding the direct involvement of the then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in the affairs of Sharif Group.

He mentioned that since both Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif are fully answerable to the credit transaction of Rs 16 billion due to having public office.

The spokesman said that the statement made by Ataullah Tarar, Legal Adviser of Mian Brothers that the FIA could not get any evidence of corruption was based on lies and was given to mislead the public regarding the important case.

