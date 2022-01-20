Sharif mafia caught red handed: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Sharif mafia was again caught red handed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Sharif mafia was again caught red handed.

People preparing fake affidavit and audio video for blackmailing have been trapped, he said in a tweet.

He said the entire Sharif family was a thief as well as 'nosarbaz'. He said they dictated the affidavit to Rana Shamim in their office which has been unveiled by Irfan Hashmi through audio tape.