Sharif makes hue and cry or thief makes noise: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said on Friday opposition's hue and cry over confiscation of former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz and sons' properties was a failed attempt to save PML-N politics as their wrong ways of minting money were fully exposed.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated Salman and Hamza had purchased palatial houses for their spouses,but could not provide money trail in court,even the real letter from Qatari prince was missing from the evidences.

PML-N leaders could not get a clear chit despite of making tall claims of innocence, he said.

"Media should consider this its prior responsibility to ask the former rulers to provide true facts and figures to prove their innocence in public,"he replied to a question.

Shehbaz Sharif initiated mega projects to turn his black money in white during his autocratic rule in Punjab, he mentioned.