Open Menu

Sharif Tahir Applauded For Receiving Presidential Pride Of Performance Award

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential Pride of Performance Award

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Thursday congratulated Sharif Tahir, a university student and a wrestler, for achieving the Presidential Pride of Performance Award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Thursday congratulated Sharif Tahir, a university student and a wrestler, for achieving the Presidential Pride of Performance Award.

Terming him as a role model for youth, the chairman said, "Mr Sharif Tahir is a role model for Pakistani youth as he has excelled in sports and is successfully pursuing his academic career".

He also said that Mr. Tahir's achievement is a testament to his dedication and commitment to sports.

''He will continue to work hard in sports as well as in academia to make us proud,'' Chairman HEC hoped.

He said that "we are trying our best to provide a conducive environment for our youth in the universities to excel in sports as well as in academics. So that youngsters like Mr Tahir can flourish their inherent potential and abilities.

" The President of Pakistan awarded Pakistan's highest civil award to Mr Tahir for his remarkable contribution to sports. Mr Tahir was identified as an aspiring wrestler during wrestling trials being conducted under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, which is the first of its kind initiative of HEC for the revival of sports culture in the country.

The initiative has been directly supervised by the Prime Minister's Office (Youth Affairs).

He also won gold medals in Punjab Provincial and National Leagues respectively and represented Pakistan in Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal for the country in 74 KG weight category.

Tahir also won Gold for HEC in the National Judo Championship held in Peshawar and won bronze medals in Wrestling and Judo for HEC in the 34th National Games, Quetta respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta President Of Pakistan Sports Punjab Student Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Gold Silver Bronze Best Weight

Recent Stories

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect nat ..

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect national team's preparations for ..

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding impr ..

Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding improvement in investigation depar ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea about OGRA chairman

2 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of additional secretary's mothe ..

CM condoles death of additional secretary's mother

2 minutes ago
 Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new f ..

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

13 minutes ago
Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidar ..

Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidarity with Christian community

7 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

7 minutes ago
 AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits pric ..

AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits prices

15 minutes ago
 Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarte ..

Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarter

15 minutes ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

15 minutes ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan