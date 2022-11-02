Sharif, Xi agree to strengthen cooperation on CPEC, strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation in diverse areas including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic partnership.

The two leaders met at the People's Great Hall of China and discussed broad-based cooperation in economy and investment besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

PM Sharif and President Xi expressed the desire to further promote the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership between their countries.

Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Beijing Tuesday on a two-day official visit, is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party.