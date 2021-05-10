UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharifs Conspired Against Appeal In Hudaiybia Case In SC: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:09 PM

Sharifs conspired against appeal in Hudaiybia case in SC: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Hudaiybia Paper Mills case was an open and shut case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Hudaiybia Paper Mills case was an open and shut case.

Everyone knew that the Sharif family, in connivance with the then National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman, did not allow an appeal to be filed in the Supreme Court, he said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Family

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.