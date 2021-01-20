Sharifs corruption: Broadsheet revelations only 'tip of the iceberg': Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen M. Mazari Tuesday said that Sharif family's multiple illegal assets abroad unearthed by the credible recovery firm Broadsheet were only tip of the iceberg as the volume of their corruption was much more

Talking to media flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Mazari said the proofs of unprecedented corruption of the Sharifs had been detected by a United Kingdom based assets recovery firm and not by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and there was no doubt in the corruption of Sharif family, she added.

Obviously the firm has no grudge with the Sharif family. The unearthing of foreign assets of Sharif family by Broadsheet would prove another Panama for the Sharif family.

She said properties worth million of dollars of the Sharif family had already been detected in many countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, etc.

To a question, she cited the example of former Pakistan ambassador of Pakistan to UK Wajid Shamsul Hassan, who had tried to destroy the evidence of corruption of Asif Ali Zardai and PPP leadership.

Castigating vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, she said Maryam has already taken benefit from two NROs. She should thoroughly read the judgment of London's Arbitration's Court. Maryam should be ashamed of the conducts and corruption of her family, whose volume of corruption had plunged the country into poverty quagmire, she said and added that the people have endured double losses due to multiple payments to asset recovery companies.

They should return the plundered money of poor people of Pakistan, she said and blamed that PML-N had received money from India as well as Nawaz Sharif did not bother to meet with All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders during his visit to India.

Responding to another question, she said a representative of Maulana Fazlur Rehman had visited Israel. The inquiry committee has been tasked to conduct comprehensive investigations covering all aspects right from inking of the agreement to cancellation and also fixing the responsibility. The inquiry committee has the powers to summon anyone having any link with the whole episode. The culprits and facilitators would be punished in light of the findings of the report, she added.