As many as five members of Sharif family will meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhtpat Jail on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) As many as five members of Sharif family will meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhtpat Jail on Saturday. IG Police Jail has accepted the application and allows them to hold meeting on Saturday.

Now Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and other family members are expected to spend some time with Nawaz Sharif in jail. They would hold meeting with Nawaz Sharif on July 27.