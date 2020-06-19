Sharifs have many skeletons in cupboard: Aslam Iqbal; Speaker hails tolerance of treasury members

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the Sharifs had many 'skeletons in the cupboard' due to their corrupt practices, while Prime Minister Imran Khan did not have anything to be wary of

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the Sharifs had many 'skeletons in the cupboard' due to their corrupt practices, while Prime Minister Imran Khan did not have anything to be wary of.

Responding to Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz's opening speech on the first day of budget debate during the Punjab Assembly session here on Thursday, he said Hamza Shehbaz hailed from a family which was embroiled in corruption charges and caused great loss to the economy over the years while in power.

Earleir, Punjab Assembly session started 2 hour 11 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The Minister said the opposition leader's speech would have been far more effective, had he read the budget documents at all, adding that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly but he talked about the federal government most of the time in his speech.

He said the opposition leader should not teach the government about economy, adding that the government was very well aware of state of economy in the country and its challenges.

"Personal economy of the Sharifs has faced a set-back as the paths to their Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) and kickbacks from projects have been blocked by the PTI government today", he said referring to corruption cases against the Sharif family.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said how could Hamza Shehbaz Sharif talk of flour and sugar mills mafias, adding that 7 out of the 40 sugar mills in the country were owned by the Sharifs � the family which ruled Punjab for four decades - and sugar mills owned by the Sharifs still owed 780 million rupees to the government.

He said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz siphoned billions of rupees of the poor Pakistanis from Sasti Roti scheme scam.

About the Train fire case during PTI regime, Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Sharifs were experts in fire eruptions to protect their interests, adding that Shehbaz Sharif managed to set the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office on fire to hide their skeletons in the cupboard. He said another fire was set alight in the Model Town courts at the behest of the Sharifs to protect themselves.

He said the Sharifs should answer why 14 innocent persons in Model Town were murdered in cold blood during the Shehbaz Sharif regime.

On sugar and flour inquiry, Mian Aslam Iqbal said Sharifs were the real sugar thieves, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not own a single sugar mill. He said 25 billion rupees subsidy on sugar was given during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regime.

On health, he said PTI-led government had allocated 74 billion rupees more than the Sharif government for the health sector in Punjab, adding that Shehbaz Sharif did not complete Jinnah Hospital building in 2008. He said Punjab Assembly building was also not completed by Shehbaz Sharif government due to political rivalry.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "Sharifs commit corruption and cry on being apprehended," adding that the Sharifs entered very costly power generation agreements and the poor had to bear the brunt of these agreements riddled with corruption.

About Hamza Shehbaz claim of new hospitals, Aslam Iqbal said the PML-N government constructed three-room dispensaries and claimed that they built hospitals, adding that it was the PTI-led government which inducted doctors and nurses in 2020.

Referring to the poor healthcare facilities during the Shehbaz Sharif government, one bed was for three patients during the PML-N regime, he added.

He said PML-N leadership and their cronies always bragged about Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), adding if the PML-N was so much concerned about the OLMT project why it did not complete this project.

About reshuffling bureaucracy, the Minister said it was prerogative of the government to transfer Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chief Secretary in the larger interest of the province. He said the PML-N government treated the bureaucracy as their personal employees, adding that the PTI government had made all postings on merit.

Opposition MPA Uzma Bukhari got so much infuriated during Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal's speech that she interrupted the speech unceremoniously and said 'enough was enough'.

The chair passed the ruling and admonished the PML-N MPA on her unconstitutional act and asked her to leave the House if she was to behave like this.

Upon Speaker's ruling, Uzma Bukahri staged a walk-out and left the house.

The Minister Industries, later addressing the house, said the opposition Leader had talked of the Local Government (LG) and delay in elections by the PTI government,but "Hamza told half truth". He said the opposition leader must inform the house that the PML-N did not hold the elections on time and once the LG elections were held, the PML-N government did not transfer powers to the LG representatives. He said the PML-N must understand that LG elections mean transfer of power to the grassroots level.

Provincial Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had introduced revolutionary steps to remove deprivations of the South Punjab, adding that the government should be hailed for introducing a tax free budget. He said Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht deserved adulation for presenting a pro-business, pro-public budget.

Speaking on a point of order Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said the opposition created hue and cry during the budget day while the treasury benches had displayed the best democratic values by listening patiently to long drawn speech of the opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the opposition leader should thank the treasury benches.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz opened the general discussion on annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. The opposition leader in his long speech heavily criticized the government and its policies,mostly in harsh manner and hard hitting language. The Chair granted him ample time to make his speech in the House.

PPP MPA Makhdoom Usman, while taking part in the budget discussion, said the opposition had invited the government to sit together and find a solution of the problems faced by the people in the province, adding that the government did not respond.

The chair said the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties had expressed regret over their behavior on the budget day during meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, adding that it would have been better if the opposition had apologized on the floor of the House.

"I hail the calm with which the treasury members listened to the speech of the opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif", Speaker observed.

Later, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till