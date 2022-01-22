Sharifs have not denied preparation of affidavit in Nawaz office: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday the Sharif family had not denied the disclosure in the Rana Shamim case that the affidavit was prepared in Nawaz Sharif's office as per his instructions

Taking to his twitter handle, the minister said that Rana Shamim and the solicitor recorded the affidavit in Nawaz Sharif's office.

He said that all incidents proved that the drama was stage manged to influence the court.