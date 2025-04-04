Sharifullah assumes charge as Election Commissioner Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Sharifullah, an officer of BPS-21 of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had officially taken charge as the new Election Commissioner Punjab here on Friday

