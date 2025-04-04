Sharifullah Assumes Charge As Election Commissioner Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Sharifullah, an officer of BPS-21 of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had officially
taken charge as the new Election Commissioner Punjab here on Friday.
According to provincial Election Commission sources, Sharifullah had been appointed to the post
of Election Commissioner of Punjab and he had taken charge of the office.
Mr Sharifullah had served as the Provincial Election Commissioner in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan,
and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He has also held various key positions at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.
