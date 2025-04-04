Open Menu

Sharifullah Assumes Charge As Election Commissioner Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Sharifullah assumes charge as Election Commissioner Punjab

Sharifullah, an officer of BPS-21 of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had officially taken charge as the new Election Commissioner Punjab here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Sharifullah, an officer of BPS-21 of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had officially

taken charge as the new Election Commissioner Punjab here on Friday.

According to provincial Election Commission sources, Sharifullah had been appointed to the post

of Election Commissioner of Punjab and he had taken charge of the office.

Mr Sharifullah had served as the Provincial Election Commissioner in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan,

and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He has also held various key positions at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.

Recent Stories

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to econom ..

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute t ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz B ..

Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

3 minutes ago
 SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in hei ..

SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto o ..

Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram

3 minutes ago
 350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

13 minutes ago
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

13 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

13 minutes ago
 Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Cons ..

Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan