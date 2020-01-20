UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharifullah Assumes Charge As KP Election Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

Sharifullah assumes charge as KP Election Commissioner

Sharifullah, a grade-20 officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here Monday assumed charge as Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Sharifullah, a grade-20 officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here Monday assumed charge as Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification.

Sharifullah was earlier serving as Additional Director General (Election) in Election Commission of Pakistan.

Having a vast experience in electioneering affairs, Sharifullah has served on key posts besides as Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Turkish c-bank to distribute contingent reserves w ..

14 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted, three injured in Khanewal

8 minutes ago

Musical evening to be held to pay tribute to 90s, ..

8 minutes ago

India's new citizenship law unnecessary: Banglades ..

8 minutes ago

Reasons to choose TECNO

31 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.