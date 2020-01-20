Sharifullah assumes charge as KP Election Commissioner

Sharifullah, a grade-20 officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here Monday assumed charge as Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Sharifullah, a grade-20 officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here Monday assumed charge as Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification.

Sharifullah was earlier serving as Additional Director General (Election) in Election Commission of Pakistan.

Having a vast experience in electioneering affairs, Sharifullah has served on key posts besides as Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.