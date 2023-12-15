Sharifullah takes charge as Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Mr Sharifullah, an officer of BPS-21 of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took charge as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh here on Friday.

According to a spokesman for the ECP Sindh, Sharifullah has been appointed to the post of Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh and he has taken charge of the office.

Earlier, he was working as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan.