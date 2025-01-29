Sharing Towels Can Be A Ticking Time Bomb For Skin Infections, Warns Skin Specialist
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A skin specialist Wednesday issued a warning about the health risks of sharing towels with family members, highlighting a notable increase in skin infections, fungal infections and emphasized the need for greater public awareness about personal hygiene and the dangers of sharing personal items.
Dr. Kashif Ahmad Malik, a renowned skin specialist taking to a private news channel emphasized the importance of public awareness on this critical issue.
"Sharing towels is a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, which can lead to a plethora of skin problems, including acne, eczema, and dermatitis," Dr. Malik warned.
He further stressed that urinary infections can also be spread through shared towels, particularly among kids and women.
Dr. Malik urged the public to adopt good hygiene practices, including using separate towels and washing them after every three day to prevent the spread of infections.
The skin specialist urged the public to take immediate action to prevent the spread of infections, emphasizing that simple habits such as using separate towels for each family member, washing towels regularly in hot water and avoiding sharing personal items can significantly reduce the risk of skin infections, fungal infections and urinary infections.
Public awareness and education are crucial in promoting good hygiene practices and preventing the spread of these infections, he added.
"Sharing towels can be a breeding ground for skin infections, he warned, adding, even if the towel's owner appears healthy, infections can still be transmitted through shared towels, as our skin naturally harbors a multitude of microbes, including bacteria, fungi and viruses".
Contaminated towels can also spread fungal infections like ringworm and athlete's foot, posing a significant risk to personal health and hygiene, he added.
