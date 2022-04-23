Sharjeel advises Imran to desist from targeting State institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, responding to Imran Khan's press conference, on Saturday said that Imran Khan kept lying even in power and so he continues.

In a statement, he said Imran Khan was constitutionally ousted by the country's major political parties and it was regrettable that the former prime minister had started attacking the constitutional institutions of the country.

Memon said the democratic government of the country and the political parties had stood by the constitutional institutions and attacks on the country's constitutional institutions would not be tolerated.

He advised Imran Khan to wait for the fresh general elections to be held on schedule rather of pursuing his politics of hatred.

He said that Imran Khan should never compare himself with Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who and his party rendered great sacrifices for this country.

The PPP would continue to play its important role for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan, and for the constitution and democracy.