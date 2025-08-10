- Home
Sharjeel Along With Ministers Visit National Stadium To Review Musical Show Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited the National Stadium Karachi to review arrangements for the grand musical show the Sindh government will organize on August 13 to mark Independence Day.
On the occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements and preparations.
Speaking to the media alongside Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government is organizing grand Independence Day celebrations at the district and tehsil levels across the province.
He said the resolution for the creation of Pakistan was first moved in the Sindh Assembly and that the Sindh chief minister had formed a ministerial committee comprising representatives of various religious and political parties.
Sharjeel Inam Memon clarified that the event was neither the government’s nor the PPP’s programme, but rather a programme for the entire Pakistan.
He said a historic programme had been held in Hyderabad, while a ceremony was scheduled to be held in Sukkur on August 10. He added that the National Stadium has a capacity of 27,000, and all seats had been registered.
Sharjeel Memon said only those who had registered would be allowed to attend the programme, while live broadcasts had been arranged for those unable to register. The Karachi concert, he added, would be shown live on screens in all districts of Sindh.
Lauding the poetry recital held the previous night, he said the event in Karachi was historic, adding that the entire city has been decorated like a bride for Independence Day.
Sharjeel Memon urged citizens to show discipline and help make the programme a success. He said a large contingent of police and Rangers would be deployed at the stadium for security, while separate entry arrangements would be made for women, men, and families. A comprehensive traffic plan and a shuttle service would also be in place for the musical concert.
He said the entire nation had inflicted a crushing defeat on India, adding that the Indian Air Chief had made false claims the previous day about shooting down Pakistani planes, whereas the whole world recognised Pakistan’s victory.
In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the PTI had chosen August 5, observed as Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir, to stage a protest in order to create chaos. He said people were no longer willing to come out for Imran Khan, and expensive advertisements were being placed in The New York Times for this purpose. He added that the government wanted the PTI to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.
In response to another question, he said mischievous elements attempting to disturb the city’s peace would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and the designs of a few conspirators would be foiled. He added that the government would not be intimidated by such actions.
He added that anyone spreading a wrong message would be stopped firmly, and the politics of hatred would not be allowed to take root in the city.
Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, and secretaries and officers from various departments were also present on the occasion.
