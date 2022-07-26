Sharjeel announces another bus route from July 27

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced another route of Intra-District Peoples Bus Service (PBS) from July 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced another route of Intra-District Peoples Bus Service (PBS) from July 27.

The PBS busses will operate between Nazimabad's 5 Star Chowrangi to Shan Chowrangi area of Korangi district. The 33 kilometre long route 3 passes through KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah, Liaquatabad 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road and KPT Interchange localities of the metropolis.

Under the PBS project buses were already plying on three routes of the metropolis, from Model Colony to Tower, North Karachi to Indus Hospital and Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Malir Cantt.

All the arrangements in this regard were reviewed and finalized in a meeting held here with the provincial minister in chair.

Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, Project Director NRTC Soheb Shafiq and others were also present in the meeting.

The meeting decided to conduct a survey for Route No. 11 that covers areas of Boat Basin, American Consulate, Maripur, Kemari and Lyari.

Sharjeel Memon while addressing the meeting directed the concerned officials to carry out necessary works at the earliest as he wanted progress on the new routes in a couple of days.

Pakistan People's Party was taking practical steps to modernise the public transport system in Karachi and completion of BRTs and People's Inter-District Bus Service project would help solving long-standing transport problem of the citizens of Karachi, he said.