Sharjeel Asks Police, Excise To Start Onslaught Against Drug Peddlers To Save Children
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed deep concern over the increasing use of substance abuse in the educational institutions.
Chairing a meeting of the officers of the District Administration, Police and Excise departments at Shahbaz Building here on Thursday the minister emphasized on the need of preventing the youth from falling victim to narcotics.
"Every possible measure needs to be taken to save youth from drug abuse," he underlined.
He directed DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo and Director Excise Department to launch joint actions against the drug peddlers.
Memon asked the officers to keep the Sindh Information Department posted about every single action so that the print and electronic media could be communicated the same.
He believed that the news about continuous and unrelenting crackdown against the elements involved in selling drugs would also discourage the drug peddlers.
"The process of investigation should be strengthened so that the chain of drug suppliers can be broken," he suggested.
"I want to see change in a few days because it concerns the future of our children," he said.
The Senior Minister directed the Sindh Secretary Excise Department to constitute a task force of reputable officers to spearhead action against the smugglers.
He suggested that Whatsapp groups should be formed so that those officers could update information about their action taken across the province.
During the meeting DIG Hyderabad briefed about the progress of police action against drug peddlers.
APP/zmb/
