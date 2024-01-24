Open Menu

Sharjeel Asks Public For Vote In Next Elections To Bring Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change

The Pakistan Peoples Party nominated candidate for PS 61 and former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon continued his series of interactions with the public on the second day in connection with the election campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party nominated candidate for PS 61 and former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon continued his series of interactions with the public on the second day in connection with the election campaign.

Addressing a public meeting held in Tando Fazal, he said that we have a relationship of sympathy and love with the people and we remain connected with our people in the same way even in normal situation.

He said, we have served the people without discrimination and never asked anyone to which party they voted for. He claimed that the amount of development work we have done in the last five years has not been done even in twenty years.

He appealed to the people not to vote by looking at faces but to vote where their heart is satisfied.

Sharjeel said that leader should be one who serves the people of the entire country without discrimination like Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who made the country a nuclear power and gave an effective constitution. After Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto served the masses selflessly like her father. He further stated that people's party is currently being led by Bilawal Bhutto and expressed hope that people will vote for Bilawal to strengthen economy of this country.

Related Topics

Election Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Vote Nuclear Same Pakistan Peoples Party PS-61 Love

Recent Stories

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials ..

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates

57 seconds ago
 CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

1 minute ago
 IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

1 minute ago
 SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thoug ..

SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'

2 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's b ..

AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother

6 minutes ago
 Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

6 minutes ago
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal ..

Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller

6 minutes ago
 All arrangements swiftly completing for general el ..

All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awaren ..

Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milesto ..

Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisa ..

3 minutes ago
 SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Us ..

SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM prioritizes constitutional supremacy and ru ..

AJK PM prioritizes constitutional supremacy and rule of law

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan