Sharjeel Asks Public For Vote In Next Elections To Bring Change
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:32 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party nominated candidate for PS 61 and former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon continued his series of interactions with the public on the second day in connection with the election campaign.
Addressing a public meeting held in Tando Fazal, he said that we have a relationship of sympathy and love with the people and we remain connected with our people in the same way even in normal situation.
He said, we have served the people without discrimination and never asked anyone to which party they voted for. He claimed that the amount of development work we have done in the last five years has not been done even in twenty years.
He appealed to the people not to vote by looking at faces but to vote where their heart is satisfied.
Sharjeel said that leader should be one who serves the people of the entire country without discrimination like Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who made the country a nuclear power and gave an effective constitution. After Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto served the masses selflessly like her father. He further stated that people's party is currently being led by Bilawal Bhutto and expressed hope that people will vote for Bilawal to strengthen economy of this country.
