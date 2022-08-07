UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Asks Youth To Turn A Deaf Ear To Imran's Statements

Published August 07, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has appealed to the youth to turn a deaf ear to PTI Chief Imran Khan's statements.

According to a communique here on Sunday, he said that the PTI chief was spreading panic among the people.

He said that Imran Khan was busy in inciting his followers and workers.

The minister said that PTI launched an immoral campaign, which hurt the bereaved families of Army helicopter victims.

He said that the hatred had increased against PTI chief among the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Sunday

More Stories From Pakistan

