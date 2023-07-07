Sharjeel assures business community of solving their issues on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of traders by taking all stakeholders into the confidence.

He said this while meeting a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) at Archives Complex office.

A delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce, headed by President Tariq Yousaf, met Sharjeel Inam Memon and apprised him of the problems faced by the traders from the Red Line BRT project.

The minister also assured the businessmen of resolving their problems.

He said that the businessmen of Karachi had an important position in the country's economy, therefore the provincial government solved their issues on a priority basis.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce President Tariq Yusuf, Senior Vice President Tauseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Asghar, Automotive Traders and Importers Association President Aamir Ali Khan, General Secretary Muhammad Akbar and others were also present in the meeting.