Sharjeel assures maximum facilities to trade, industry for fostering economic growth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Thursday, stated that PPP leadership recognizes the vital role of business community and favors maximum facilitation to trade and industry to foster economic growth.

Sharjeel Memon, speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) in his honor, said that a significant portion of the country's economy is driven by traders and industrialists, who contribute with taxes of billions and employment to millions.

Therefore, the business community must be provided with maximum facilities to foster economic growth and create more employment opportunities, he stated and reiterated government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by traders.

“The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone presents a golden opportunity for traders, offering zero import duties and a ten-year tax exemption. Its connection to CPEC further enhances its value, providing significant benefits to traders and industrialists,” the senior minister said and encouraged entrepreneurs to establish private industrial zones, in a bid to strengthen the country’s economy, attract investment and create employment opportunities.

Memon also announced opening of the Malir Expressway in two days, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari scheduled to inaugurate it. The Expressway is a major, modern gift for Karachi and the entire country with improved connectivity and facilitating industrialists' access, he said.

The minister further announced that Double Decker buses are being introduced in Karachi this year, with efforts underway to operate them on Shahrah-e-Faisal within the same time frame while work was apace on projects of public transport including BRT Red Line and Yellow Line, EV buses and E-Taxis.

The senior minister highlighted Sindh government's measures in health, water supply, waste management and other sectors and informed about progress on K-IV and Hub Canal, NICVD, SIUT, Gambat Hospital and the CyberKnife facility, and garbage collection at doorstep in Hyderabad and Larkan.

President KATI Junaid Naqi stated that the Korangi Industrial Area spanning over 12,500 acres has become the largest industrial area in Pakistan with a major contribution in leather exports while around 60 to 70 percent of the country's oil, petrol, and diesel are refined in this area. The Korangi industry provides employment to approximately 1.5 million people, he added and also raised the issue of heavy traffic on the roads causing accidents.

Former president KATI, Zahid Saeed, stressed on establishment of new industrial areas in Sindh to provide more employment opportunities, noting that industrial zones built in the past have created significant job prospects. He also suggested that instead of selling the entire area of Pakistan Steel Mills, part of it should be converted into an industrial park.