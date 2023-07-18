Open Menu

Sharjeel Assures To Address Problems Of FM Radios

Published July 18, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Broadcasters Association's delegation led by Sara Tahir Khan called on Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon here at the Archives Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.

The delegation of the PBA Radio Committee comprised Naeem Mirza, Shahid Jamal, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Muhammad Ali Butt.

The delegation of the PBA Radio Committee briefed Information Minister Sharjeel Memon about the challenges and issues faced by FM radios. In response, Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the delegation that he would take steps to address the problems encountered by FM radios.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the significance of radio as a powerful and essential public medium that should not be overlooked.

He acknowledged that radio holds the capability to reach a vast number of listeners within a short span of time, making it a crucial tool for public awareness. Sharjeel Inam Memon assured that the issues faced by FM radios would be given high priority and resolved accordingly.

