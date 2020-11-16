UrduPoint.com
Sharjeel Calls For Strict Implementation Of SOPs To Contain Spread Of Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sharjeel calls for strict implementation of SOPs to contain spread of Covid-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The district focal person for Covid-19, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday directed administration to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus and take action against shopkeepers and consumers for not following directives.

Chairing a meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the district, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon said by adopting preventive measures one can save from the pandemic as second wave of coronavirus had intensified in the country.

The district administration should take measures and ensure implementation of SOPs by adopting social distancing, wearing of face masks during prayers at mosques and imambargahs.

Sharjeel Memon directed all the Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against shopkeepers, hotels and other markets for not closing their businesses on fixed time.

He asked the administration to ensure maintaining social distancing in public transport vehicles to curb spread of the COVID-19.

In response to the demands put forward by health authorities, Sharjeel Inaam Memon said all requirements would be fulfilled to fight the second wave of the pandemic and he would personally submit their demands to the higher authorities in that regard.

While briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said total 79 thousand tests had been conducted in the district out of which 18 percent people had been affected while 84 percent had so far been recovered from the contagion.

He said after implementation on the lockdown and subsequent smart lockdown in the district, the situation was under control but due to change in weather condition cases had increased since the last three weeks.

The number of deaths occurred due to COVID-19 is less than other districts of the province, DC said, adding that 102 deaths occurred in the district out of 2700 total deaths reported in Sindh till to date.

The meeting was attended among others by the Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Dr. Bikha Ram, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and all Assistant Commissioners of the district.

