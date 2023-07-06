Open Menu

Sharjeel Condemns Attack On Check Post In Mir Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Sharjeel condemns attack on check post in Mir Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has strongly condemned the attack on the check post in Mir Ali, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of both security personnel and a child.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also expressed profound sorrow and remorse for the martyrdom of Major Mian Abdullah Shah during the operation against terrorists in the Shikas area of Khyber.

He also paid tribute to the late Major Mian Abdullah Shah for his sacrifice.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and emphasized that they stand in solidarity with the grieving families of Shaheed Major Mian Abdullah Shah and other brave soldiers.

In a statement, he asserted that the martyrs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of national security, bolster our determination, and cowardly attacks will not dampen the nation's resolve against terrorists.

