Sharjeel Condemns Attack On Rangers In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

The Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has condemned miscreants’ attack on Rangers personnel in Islamabad and the martyrdom of 4 personnel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has condemned miscreants’ attack on Rangers personnel in Islamabad and the martyrdom of 4 personnel.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that miscreants have trampled on the rule of law, an unforgivable attack has been carried out on law enforcement agencies.

“With profound grief, I extend my condolences to the families of the martyred personnel and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. The Sindh government stands in solidarity with the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also emphasized that those responsible for this brutal act will be brought to justice with full force. He added that there is no place for violence and chaos in the nation, and no group will be allowed to disrupt peace and security.

