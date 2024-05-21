Sharjeel condemns attacks on journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has condemned attacks on journalists Iqrarul Hasan and Nasrullah Gadani, here on Tuesday.

He said that such attacks on journalists are an attack on freedom of press and democracy.

Sharjerl said that the protection of journalists is important and any kind of violence against them is unacceptable.

He further said that the Sindh Government is determined to ensuring the safety of journalists.

He hoped that the culprits will be brought to justice as soon as possible.