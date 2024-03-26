Sharjeel condemns Shangla terrorist incident

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack in Shangla and expressed condolence to the families who lost their lives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack in Shangla and expressed condolence to the families who lost their lives.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Transport and Mas Transit Sharjeel Memon in his statement said nation was standing along with the People's Republic of China in this hour of grief and sorrow.

He said terrorists were not only against our country but they are threat to the peace and security of the region.

He said in order to eliminate such terrorist groups, our security forces were engaged in operations and we solute our security agencies for their efforts to wipe out the terrorist elements from our soil.

The efforts to establish peace and security in the country will prove to be successful, he hoped.