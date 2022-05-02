Sharjeel demands NAB investigation about recruitments in NA Secretariat

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam memon on Monday demanded from NAB officials to investigate the alleged fake recruitments in the National Assembly Secretariat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam memon on Monday demanded from NAB officials to investigate the alleged fake recruitments in the National Assembly Secretariat.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that the investigation into the helicopter case of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PTI regime should be brought to light and the BRT and Malam Jabba scandal in KPK should be investigated.

He said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to hide behind his narrative based on lies.

Sharjeel Memon said that PTI is about to reach its end soon and no matter how hard Imran Khan tries, we will not allow the nation to be divided.

Sharjeel Memon said that during the three and a half years of PTI rule, the country was on the brink of disaster.