Sharjeel extends greetings on new year, says aerial firing is banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has extended his heartfelt New Year greetings to the entire nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has extended his heartfelt New Year greetings to the entire nation.

He said, 'I hope this year brings happiness to Pakistanis all over the world, foreigners living in Pakistan, our Palestinian brothers, and all those who are victims of conflict and oppression. I urge everyone to celebrate the New Year responsibly and ensure that they do not do anything that causes suffering to others.'

He said that citizens should strictly avoid aerial firing, which is banned by the Sindh government.

The Minister said,'I encourage everyone to support the "No to Aerial Firing" campaign led by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that statements are being made regarding the Red Line BRT, with the Sindh government working tirelessly on the project.

Any organization in the world is welcome to come and conduct an audit.

The Sindh government is not delaying this project in any way. There are some issues with the Red Line BRT project that are currently being resolved.

The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon acknowledged that there are challenges in this project, and if there is any audit or accountability regarding it, we are ready to appear before any commission. There is no delay on the part of the Sindh government or the transport department; all available resources are being utilized.

He stated that the work of the Transport Department is also underway on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2025.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that every Pakistani is saddened by what happened in Parachinar.

