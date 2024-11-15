Sharjeel felicitates Jiyalas on by-elections victory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated successful candidates of the Pakistan People's Party in the by-elections.

He said, "I congratulate all the PPP candidates, who succeeded in the municipal by-elections. The victory of the Pakistan People's Party candidates is proof that the people of Sindh have faith in the leadership and vision of the Pakistan People's Party."

The Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said, "The success of the Pakistan People's Party candidates in the by-elections is not only a victory for the party but also a triumph for democracy, development, and the enduring values of the Pakistan People's Party.

"

He said that under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan People's Party is striving to uplift marginalized communities and support the underprivileged.