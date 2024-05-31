Open Menu

Sharjeel For Stepping Up Anti-narcotics Operation Against Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Sharjeel for stepping up anti-narcotics operation against drug peddlers

Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday directed the officers of Excise, and Narcotics Control Wing to expedite anti-narcotics operations and ensure the eradication of drugs throughout the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday directed the officers of Excise, and Narcotics Control Wing to expedite anti-narcotics operations and ensure the eradication of drugs throughout the province.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting held in the office of Director General of Excise and Taxation in Karachi.

DG Excise and Narcotics Control, Usman Ghani Siddiqui and other officers of the Narcotics Control Wing participated in the meeting.

The minister directed the Narcotics Control officers to ensure the eradication of drugs throughout the province.

He said that the government was implementing reforms in the Excise Department and important steps had already been taken in that regard.

He further said that actions against drugs peddlers should be expedited.

The provincial government would utilize all resources and facilities for actions against drug dealers, he added.

The senior minister said that the Police, Rangers and other departments would also be ready to assist Excise and Narcotics Control Wing in operations to eradicate drugs.

He said that the Sindh government's policy on drugs was based on zero tolerance and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said that drug dealers were enemies of the nation and there was a need to take serious and effective action against them.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Police Drugs Usman Ghani All Government

Recent Stories

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

6 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

6 minutes ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social res ..

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

14 minutes ago
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

14 minutes ago
 FESCO says no load managements under way in its re ..

FESCO says no load managements under way in its region

14 minutes ago
 Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for imp ..

Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance

14 minutes ago
 Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germ ..

Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany

14 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

19 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan