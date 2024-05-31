Sharjeel For Stepping Up Anti-narcotics Operation Against Drug Peddlers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday directed the officers of Excise, and Narcotics Control Wing to expedite anti-narcotics operations and ensure the eradication of drugs throughout the province.
He stated this while chairing an important meeting held in the office of Director General of Excise and Taxation in Karachi.
DG Excise and Narcotics Control, Usman Ghani Siddiqui and other officers of the Narcotics Control Wing participated in the meeting.
The minister directed the Narcotics Control officers to ensure the eradication of drugs throughout the province.
He said that the government was implementing reforms in the Excise Department and important steps had already been taken in that regard.
He further said that actions against drugs peddlers should be expedited.
The provincial government would utilize all resources and facilities for actions against drug dealers, he added.
The senior minister said that the Police, Rangers and other departments would also be ready to assist Excise and Narcotics Control Wing in operations to eradicate drugs.
He said that the Sindh government's policy on drugs was based on zero tolerance and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.
He said that drug dealers were enemies of the nation and there was a need to take serious and effective action against them.
